30/12/2016 - 15:44 GMT

Jose Mourinho Indicates West Brom Offer For Everton Target Morgan Schneiderlin Not Good Enough

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that West Brom’s bid for Morgan Schneiderlin has not been accepted by the club.

The French international has barely played a minute of football over the last couple of months and is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window.




A number of clubs including Everton are keen on signing the wantaway midfielder next month and Schneiderlin may be keen to move on from Manchester United.

West Brom slapped in a £15m bid for the player last week to make their interest in the Frenchman public, but it seems Manchester United have knocked back their offer.
 


Mourinho insisted that he won’t stop disgruntled players from leaving the club, despite not wanting to sell anyone next month and revealed that they are yet to accept an offer for any of his men.  

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “I don't want to sell players. The club, the board, are totally with me – they don't want to sell players.

“But as I told before, if a player is not having lots of minutes and if a player really wants to leave we have no right to stop the player to leave – if the conditions are our conditions.

“And until this moment we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept."

Schneiderlin has played a grand total of eleven minutes of Premier League football this season over three appearances and has not been part of a league matchday squad since last month.
 