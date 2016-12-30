XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/12/2016 - 13:47 GMT

Leeds Need Win Over Rotherham To Make Villa Point Good Point – Pontus Jansson

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson feels Thursday night’s point against Aston Villa will become more valuable if his side can beat Rotherham United at home on Monday.

The Swede gave the lead to the away side in the 54th minute when he headed home a corner, but Leeds squandered an opportunity for a win when they conceded a late goal through a penalty.




The Yorkshire giants kept their unbeaten run going and with Huddersfield playing on New Year's Eve, the Whites moved up to fourth in the Championship table courtesy of the point.

Jansson admits that Leeds would have taken a 1-1 draw away at Villa ahead of the game and feels the point could turn out to be valuable if they can back it up with a win over Rotherham United at Elland Road on Monday.
 


Asked if he was disappointed with the result, the defender told BBC Radio Leeds: “I don’t know as it’s difficult to say.  

“If you ask me before the game then a 1-1 against Villa away is a good result, but in the way we played in the second half maybe we deserved three points.

“Then we also had a chance with Hadi [Sacko], but the one point is okay; if we win against Rotherham then one point is okay.”

Following their home clash against Rotherham, Leeds will open their FA Cup campaign with a trip to Cambridge United in the third round on 9th January.
 