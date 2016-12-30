Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Calm On Loanee’s Move Becoming Permanent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has insisted that the club will take care of Pontus Jansson’s proposed permanent move to Elland Road.



The Swede joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Torino in the summer, with the Whites reserving an option to make the move permanent after 20 appearances from the defender.











Last night Jansson made his 19th appearance for the club in their 1-1 draw at Aston Villa and is expected to make the 20th appearance against Rotherham United next week.



The Swedish international has been one of the performers of the season for Leeds this season and has played a vital role in helping the club to climb up the Championship table.





And Monk is confident that the club hierarchy will take care of the deal internally and do the right thing for both Leeds and the player.

Asked about the importance of getting the Jansson deal over the line, Monk told BBC Radio Leeds: “All of that has been spoken about internally and the club, I am sure, will deal with that.



“All [will be done] in the right time and all in the right way.”



In a very short period of time Jansson has become a cult figure at Elland Road with his energetic and passionate performances.

