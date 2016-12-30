XRegister
06 October 2016

30/12/2016 - 12:36 GMT

Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Provides Kyle Bartley Fitness Update

 




Leeds United manager Garry Monk is confident of having Kyle Bartley in his squad for his side’s home game against Rotherham United on Monday.

The 25-year-old defender was ruled out of last night’s game at Villa Park just a couple of hours before kick-off and Liam Cooper took his place in the side as Leeds earned a point with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.




Monk has confirmed that Bartley suffered a knock on his knee and feels had the game been 24 hours later, the defender would have recovered to play against the Villans.

And he insisted that the injury is not serious and Bartley is expected to be in the team when Leeds host Rotherham United at Elland Road on Monday in a Yorkshire derby.
 


Asked about Bartley’s injury, Monk told BBC Radio Leeds: “Had the game been after another 24 hours, he would have been okay.  

“Actually he took a knock to the knee, nothing to do with clash of heads, and that was fine.

“It was a bit sore yesterday, but I am sure he will be fine for the weekend [Monday].”

Cooper, Bartley’s replacement, gave away the penalty which allowed Aston Villa to clinch the late equaliser against Leeds.
 