30/12/2016 - 11:02 GMT

Leeds United Sign Promising Young Striker To Professional Contract

 




Mallik Wilks has put pen to paper on a professional contract with Leeds United.

Garry Monk recently handed Wilks a spot on the bench for the senior team when Leeds took on Reading, although the 18-year-old was not brought into the action.




Nevertheless, Wilks' solid progress with the club's Under-18s and Under-23s this season, for whom he has made a combined 16 appearances, has convinced Leeds of his potential.

And the Whites have wasted no time in tying Wilks to a professional contract at the club.
 


Wilks will now focus on trying to force his way into further first team matchday squads as he aims for the chance to make an impact under Monk.

A product of the club's youth set-up, Wilks bagged a brace in the FA Youth Cup earlier this month, despite his side crashing out of the tournament against Hull City.

Leeds have produced a large number of academy talents that have progressed to the first team in recent years.

However, they have struggled to bring through a top notch striker and will be hoping Wilks can buck that trend.
 