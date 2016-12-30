Leeds United Urged To Battle Aston Villa and Derby For Striker By Former Whites Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has once again called on the Whites, who drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Thursday night, to sign Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes during the winter transfer window.



Rhodes has struggled for game time at Boro this season and has been linked with a move away from the newly-promoted Premier League outfit in January.











Leeds’ Championship rivals Derby County and Aston Villa have been linked with the 26-year-old, who has thus far managed to clock up just 208 minutes over six league games in the present campaign, failing to find the back of the net.



And Whelan wants Leeds, whose current top goalscorer this season, Chris Wood, has struggled with injury, to try and sign Rhodes during the winter transfer window, especially with the Yorkshire giants being in the playoff spots.





“No one wants to be sitting on the bench – there's no point being in the Premier League if you're not getting a game”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think we need all the help we can get over the second half of the season and you want a proven goalscorer in the Championship – someone who's intelligent and makes good runs.



“A few people are looking at Rhodes – why shouldn't we be? We're up there.”



Rhodes, who joined Middlesbrough from Blackburn Rovers during the last winter transfer window, scored six goals in 18 Championship outings for Boro in the second half of the 2015/16 campaign.

