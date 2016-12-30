XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/12/2016 - 20:01 GMT

Lose To Celtic And Partick Thistle Are Rangers Most Relevant Rivals – Chris Sutton

 




Chris Sutton has taunted Rangers fans by saying he believes if Celtic beat Rangers on Saturday then the most relevant derby for the Gers for the remainder of the campaign will be against Partick Thistle and not the Bhoys.

Celtic have opened up a 16-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership and still boast a game in hand on their fierce rivals. Victory at Ibrox on Saturday, followed by winning their game in hand, would swell the gap to a whopping 22 points.




Another Glasgow-based team, Partick Thistle, sit in sixth spot and 18 points behind Rangers, something which has led Sutton to claim that if Celtic win, it will be games against Partick Thistle which will be the most important Glasgow derbies for Mark Warburton's men this term.

The former Celtic striker said on BT Sport: "If Celtic beat Rangers – and I do think all the pressure is on Rangers in this – then the biggest derby or most relevant derby for Rangers will be against Partick Thistle because they will be closer points wise."
 


And Sutton says Rangers believed that having beaten Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final last term that they would be genuinely challenging the Bhoys in the current campaign.

"They won the semi last season, thought they were going to push Celtic.

"It's a one-horse race. Celtic are so far ahead of Rangers."

Rangers are aiming to inflict Celtic's first domestic defeat of the season on New Year's Eve when Brendan Rodgers' men arrive at Ibrox.

The two sides have already met twice this season, with Celtic running out winners on both occasions, once in the Premiership and once in the League Cup.
 