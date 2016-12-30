Lose To Celtic And Partick Thistle Are Rangers Most Relevant Rivals – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton has taunted Rangers fans by saying he believes if Celtic beat Rangers on Saturday then the most relevant derby for the Gers for the remainder of the campaign will be against Partick Thistle and not the Bhoys.



Celtic have opened up a 16-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership and still boast a game in hand on their fierce rivals. Victory at Ibrox on Saturday, followed by winning their game in hand, would swell the gap to a whopping 22 points.











Another Glasgow-based team, Partick Thistle, sit in sixth spot and 18 points behind Rangers, something which has led Sutton to claim that if Celtic win, it will be games against Partick Thistle which will be the most important Glasgow derbies for Mark Warburton's men this term.



The former Celtic striker said on BT Sport: "If Celtic beat Rangers – and I do think all the pressure is on Rangers in this – then the biggest derby or most relevant derby for Rangers will be against Partick Thistle because they will be closer points wise."





And Sutton says Rangers believed that having beaten Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final last term that they would be genuinely challenging the Bhoys in the current campaign.