Manchester City Continue To Track Real Madrid Midfielder Amid New Contract Second Thoughts

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keeping tabs on Real Madrid midfielder Isco amid the Spaniard not having yet signed a new contract at the Bernabeu.



The Citizens are long-time admirers of the former Malaga schemer and tried to snap him up in both 2012 and 2013, only to fail on each occasion.











Isco, who has not always commanded regular first team football at Real Madrid, sees his current deal run out in 2018 and is, according to Spanish daily AS, having second thoughts about committing to a new contract.



And that has caused Manchester City to monitor Isco closely, with Guardiola a firm fan.





It has been suggested that although Isco favours remaining at Real Madrid, he is not prepared to do so under any circumstances and wants to know what role he will play under Zinedine Zidane going forward.