Mauricio Pochettino Provides Spurs Squad Update Ahead of Watford Game

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that defender Toby Alderweireld has recovered from a virus and he is crossing his fingers will be available for the match against Watford on New Year's Day.



After missing six league matches with a knee injury starting from mid-October, the Belgian returned to action only recently, playing against Manchester United and Hull City before being injured once again.











According to the Argentine manager, the 27-year-old picked up a virus before the Southampton game which made him miss the fixture. However, Pochettino is hopeful that the defender will be fit for the match against Watford.



"Alderweireld picked up a virus the day before Southampton. He has recovered now and we're hopeful he will be available", Pochettino said at a pre-match press conference.





Winger Erik Lamela is slowly recovering, but the Watford match could come too early for him, according to the former Southampton manager.

Full-back Kyle Walker and defender Jan Vertonghen are unavailable with yellow card suspensions.



Spurs sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table with 36 points from 18 games.

