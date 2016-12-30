XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/12/2016 - 14:28 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Provides Spurs Squad Update Ahead of Watford Game

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that defender Toby Alderweireld has recovered from a virus and he is crossing his fingers will be available for the match against Watford on New Year's Day.

After missing six league matches with a knee injury starting from mid-October, the Belgian returned to action only recently, playing against Manchester United and Hull City before being injured once again.




According to the Argentine manager, the 27-year-old picked up a virus before the Southampton game which made him miss the fixture. However, Pochettino is hopeful that the defender will be fit for the match against Watford.

"Alderweireld picked up a virus the day before Southampton. He has recovered now and we're hopeful he will be available", Pochettino said at a pre-match press conference.
 


Winger Erik Lamela is slowly recovering, but the Watford match could come too early for him, according to the former Southampton manager.  

Full-back Kyle Walker and defender Jan Vertonghen are unavailable with yellow card suspensions.

"Erik Lamela is still recovering, slowly. Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker are suspended."

Spurs sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table with 36 points from 18 games.
 