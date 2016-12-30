Newcastle United Not Interested In Nottingham Forest Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are not interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury during the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



A defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday evening at home came as shock for Rafael Benitez’s men as they dropped down to second in the Championship standings.











Newcastle are still favourites to return to the Premier League next season, but Benitez is expected to be in the market again this winter to further strengthen his resources.



And the Forest midfielder is one of the players who has been linked with a move to Tyneside during the January window as his reputation has soared due to his performances this season.





Scoring six Championship goals and providing three assists in 17 appearances, Lansbury has been one of the standout players in English football’s second tier.

However, according to the Shields Gazette, the Magpies are not interested in roping in the 26-year-old in January as he is not one of the players the club are considering at the moment.



Newcastle seem to have other targets in mind for the January transfer window and even if Lansbury moves next month, St. James’ Park won’t be his next destination.



He has a contract until the end of the season with Nottingham Forest.

