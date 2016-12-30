Pep Guardiola Provides Man City Squad Update Ahead of Liverpool Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that defender John Stones and striker Sergio Aguero will be available for his side's trip to play Liverpool on New Year's Eve.



The young English defender took a blow to his knee in the win against Hull City on Boxing Day and had to be replaced by Aleksandar Kolarov in the early stages of the match.











The former Barcelona manager though insists that Stones has recovered match fitness and will be available for the all-important clash along with striker Aguero, who is also returning after having served a four-match suspension.



Winger Leroy Sane and defender Vincent Kompany though remain sidelined for the match. Sane, who picked up a knock and missed his side's last match against Hull City, is yet to recover, while Kompany remains sidelined with a knee problem which he picked up in the match against Crystal Palace last month.





“John is much, much better”, Guardiola said at a press conference.

“Vincent and Leroy I think will not be available to play.



“Aguero is ready – he came back good from Argentina.



"Finally, he came back after four games ban and we are happy he is back.”



The Sky Blues are currently placed third in the league table with 39 points from 18 matches.

