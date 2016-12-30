Sit Hadi Sacko In Front Of Video Clips – Former Leeds Star Wants Coaches To Improve Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan wants Hadi Sacko to be more aware after watching the winger’s performance in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Thursday night.



Sacko, who found the back of the net in the Whites’ 4-1 win over Preston North End on Boxing Day, hit the woodwork late on at Villa Park.











The 22-year-old often did not make the right decisions against the Villains, especially when playing around substitute Chris Wood.



And Whelan, who called on Sacko to increase his awareness, thinks Leeds’ coaching staff should point out the youngster’s mistakes after watching the replay with him before putting the corrections into practice on the training ground.





“I think Sacko needs a little bit more awareness – he just needs to look up and consider his options before he makes decisions”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think you need to sit down with him and run through these chances on the TV screen, just show him where others are around him when he has the ball.



“Put that into practice on the training ground, work on it every day and it will become a habit.”



Sacko, who joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Lisbon’s B team in the summer, has thus far made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire giants, scoring two times and setting up four goals.

