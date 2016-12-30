XRegister
06 October 2016

30/12/2016 - 13:38 GMT

Yes, Leeds Can Go Up Automatically But Let’s Keep Pressure Off Says Former Whites Star

 




Ex-Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes the Whites can automatically be promoted to the Premier League if they keep their momentum going, in addition to making a few signings in January.

Garry Monk’s team, who were held to a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Thursday night, are serious promotion contenders this season after years of underachievement.




Leeds are unbeaten in their last four Championship outings and presently find themselves fourth in the league table with 42 points from 24 games.

And Whelan thinks Leeds could finish in the top two, provided they maintain their good form and make additions to their squad during the winter transfer window.
 


However, the 41-year-old, who explained that consistency is the main thing in the Championship, refused to put excessive pressure on Leeds by projecting them as automatic promotion candidates.

“I think we can, with a couple of additions, and if we keep this momentum going, make the automatics, yeah”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We're definitely showing promotion potential but I don't want to put too much pressure on them.

“Consistency has always been key in this league and you're always going to have a chance if you can grind out games.

“I think the current league position is a real incentive for everyone.”

Leeds, who will next take on rock-bottom Rotherham United at Elland Road on Monday, beat the Millers 2-1 in the corresponding fixture at the New York Stadium in late November.
 