XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/12/2016 - 11:50 GMT

Yes, Rangers Can Beat Celtic – Gers Legend Explains

 




Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes it is certainly possible for the Gers to beat Celtic at Ibrox on New Year’s Eve.

The Light Blues, who returned to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years as they had to start life in the fourth tier, following their liquidation in 2012, will head into the Old Firm derby on the back of a 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone on Wednesday.




Rangers presently find themselves second in the league table with 39 points from 20 matches, a staggering 16 points behind arch-rivals and leaders Celtic, who still have a game in hand.

However, Johnstone thinks Rangers can still win the contest at Ibrox on Saturday if they fire on all cylinders for the entire 90 minutes and Celtic have an off day at the office.
 


“There will be very few people that expect Rangers to get a result but it is possible for them to win the game, of course it is”, he wrote in his column in the Evening Times.

“For that to happen, they will have to be firing on all cylinders for 90 minutes and Celtic will have to be off the pace.

“If we are realistic, that is the only way we can win because Celtic have the better players, they have got the momentum and they are so far ahead right now.”

Celtic, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, have won the previous two Old Firm derbies in all competitions this season; the Bhoys thrashed Rangers 5-1 at Paradise in the league September before edging out the Gers 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup the following month.
 