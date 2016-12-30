Yes, Rangers Can Beat Celtic – Gers Legend Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes it is certainly possible for the Gers to beat Celtic at Ibrox on New Year’s Eve.



The Light Blues, who returned to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years as they had to start life in the fourth tier, following their liquidation in 2012, will head into the Old Firm derby on the back of a 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone on Wednesday.











Rangers presently find themselves second in the league table with 39 points from 20 matches, a staggering 16 points behind arch-rivals and leaders Celtic, who still have a game in hand.



However, Johnstone thinks Rangers can still win the contest at Ibrox on Saturday if they fire on all cylinders for the entire 90 minutes and Celtic have an off day at the office.





“There will be very few people that expect Rangers to get a result but it is possible for them to win the game, of course it is”, he wrote in his column in the Evening Times.

“For that to happen, they will have to be firing on all cylinders for 90 minutes and Celtic will have to be off the pace.



“If we are realistic, that is the only way we can win because Celtic have the better players, they have got the momentum and they are so far ahead right now.”



Celtic, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, have won the previous two Old Firm derbies in all competitions this season; the Bhoys thrashed Rangers 5-1 at Paradise in the league September before edging out the Gers 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup the following month.

