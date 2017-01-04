AC Milan and Liverpool Put On Red Alert Over Winger Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has put Jese Rodriguez's suitors, a list claimed to include Liverpool, Roma and AC Milan, on red alert by admitting the winger is set to quit the Parc des Princes.



Jese only joined the French champions in the summer transfer window, but has struggled to hit the heights expected and has featured in just nine Ligue 1 games.











His prospects also took a nosedive earlier this month when PSG snapped up Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg, while Giovani Lo Celso was also landed from Argentine outfit Rosario Central.



Now Emery has admitted that Jese is likely to be on the way out.





Asked about Jese at a press conference, Emery replied: "I have spoken with him and he needs to get his rhythm and confidence back, play minutes and get opportunities.