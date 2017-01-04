Arsenal and West Ham Linked Carlos Bacca Turns Down China Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, who has been linked with Arsenal and West Ham, has knocked back a big-money offer from China.



Bacca is increasingly attracting interest in the current transfer window as several sides spy taking the Colombia international away from the Rossoneri.











According to Gazza Mercato, Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan offered Bacca a three-year contract worth a whopping €10m per season.



However, the former Sevilla man turned down the offer to become the latest big name to head to ply his trade in China.





It remains to be seen whether any other sides could tempt Bacca to quit AC Milan this month, but the Colombian is a man in demand .