06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/01/2017 - 21:02 GMT

Arsenal and West Ham Linked Carlos Bacca Turns Down China Offer

 




AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, who has been linked with Arsenal and West Ham, has knocked back a big-money offer from China.

Bacca is increasingly attracting interest in the current transfer window as several sides spy taking the Colombia international away from the Rossoneri.




According to Gazza Mercato, Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan offered Bacca a three-year contract worth a whopping €10m per season.

However, the former Sevilla man turned down the offer to become the latest big name to head to ply his trade in China.
 


It remains to be seen whether any other sides could tempt Bacca to quit AC Milan this month, but the Colombian is a man in demand.

Bacca turned down an offer from West Ham in the summer window and stayed put at AC Milan, despite talk of a potential return to Sevilla.

Last term the Colombian netted 20 goals in all competitions for the Rossoneri, while this season so far he has six to his name.
 