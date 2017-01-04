XRegister
04/01/2017 - 11:47 GMT

Aston Villa Star Too Expensive For Wolves

 




Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack is too expensive for Wolverhampton Wanderers, even on a loan deal, it has been claimed.

Wolves have been linked with moving to bring in the former Leeds United hitman in the current transfer window as they look to strengthen their attacking options for the second half of the campaign.




But according to the BBC, McCormack would be too expensive for Wolves, even on a loan deal, due to the wages he currently picks up at Villa Park.

Aston Villa signed McCormack for a fee of £12m from Fulham in the summer and the striker put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the club.
 


In the three seasons prior to his move to Villa, McCormack scored 29, 19 and 23 goals respectively, cementing a reputation as a clinical marksman in the Championship.

So far this term, McCormack has made 20 appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions, scoring three goals.

Villa currently sit 12th in the Championship standings, while Wolves are 16th.
 