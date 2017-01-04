Heung-Min Son On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting team and substitutes to play host to Chelsea at White Hart Lane in a Premier League fixture.



Spurs are looking to end Chelsea's superb winning run, which now stands at 13 consecutive league games, and head into the match confident they can do so after putting four past Watford at the weekend.











To get the job done, Mauricio Pochettino goes with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen at the back, while Eric Dier also plays. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele will look to control midfield, while Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen aim to support striker Harry Kane.



On the bench, the Tottenham manager can call for Heung-Min Son if he needs to throw on another striker, while Moussa Sissoko is another option. Harry Winks is also amongst the substitutes.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea



Lloris (c), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son

