It’s Great Chance To Close Gap On Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino Confident

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino feels his side have a good chance to close the gap with Chelsea by putting the Blues to the sword this evening.



Spurs will be welcoming the Blues to White Hart Lane tonight and will be aiming to end the Stamford Bridge side's winning streak of 13 consecutive wins in the Premier League.











Tottenham have won their last four games on the trot and will be aiming to extend their winning run by defeating their London rivals.



Ahead of the derby, Pochettino said with the game being played at White Hart Lane, Spurs will have the edge and will have the chance to reduce the gap between themselves and the league leaders.





“It will be a very tough game”, Pochettino told the club’s official website.

“Chelsea are in good shape but we are the same, we are very confident.



“We’re playing at White Hart Lane with our fans, I think it will be an exciting game and we have a very good opportunity to reduce the gap to them”, added the Argentine.



The two sides have already met in the Premier League this season, with the game at Stamford Bridge ending in a 2-1 victory for Antonio Conte’s men.



However, Tottenham will be aiming to turn the tables this time around and beat Chelsea at home.

