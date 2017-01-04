Kouassi Eboue In Glasgow To Complete Celtic Move, Krasnodar With 15% Sell-On Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Kouassi Eboue is in Glasgow as he attempts to put the finishing touches to his proposed move to Celtic.



The Scottish champions have agreed a fee with Eboue's current club, Russian Premier League outfit FC Krasnodar, as they look to sign the 19-year-old midfielder.











While the deal is expected to progress smoothly, there are still several details to be resolved before the transfer can go through and Eboue is in Glasgow to complete the move, according to Clyde 1.



It has been claimed by Russian outlet Sportbox.ru that Krasnodar are to net a little over €3m for the midfielder, while they will hold a 15 per cent sell-on clause.





Eboue made his debut for Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League against Amkar Perm in May 2016, having come through the youth side at the club.