XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/01/2017 - 12:30 GMT

Kouassi Eboue In Glasgow To Complete Celtic Move, Krasnodar With 15% Sell-On Clause

 




Kouassi Eboue is in Glasgow as he attempts to put the finishing touches to his proposed move to Celtic.

The Scottish champions have agreed a fee with Eboue's current club, Russian Premier League outfit FC Krasnodar, as they look to sign the 19-year-old midfielder.




While the deal is expected to progress smoothly, there are still several details to be resolved before the transfer can go through and Eboue is in Glasgow to complete the move, according to Clyde 1.

It has been claimed by Russian outlet Sportbox.ru that Krasnodar are to net a little over €3m for the midfielder, while they will hold a 15 per cent sell-on clause.
 


Eboue made his debut for Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League against Amkar Perm in May 2016, having come through the youth side at the club.

The Ivorian midfielder was developed in his native Ivory Coast and then at Armenian outfit FC Shirak, before heading to Russia.

He will now bid to make an impact at Celtic under boss Brendan Rodgers, whose side boast a whopping 19-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.
 