Leeds United Have Liverpool Director To Thank For Fresh Investment

Liverpool legend and current club director Kenny Dalglish played a key role in Leeds United receiving new investment, it has been claimed.



Whites owner Massimo Cellino has sold 50 per cent of the club to countryman Andrea Radrizzani, bringing aboard the Italian businessman to help drive Leeds forward.











Radrizzani co founded the sports rights firm MP&Silva and had been linked with investing in Leeds for several months, having been spotted at games earlier this season with Cellino.



However, Leeds appear to have Liverpool legend Dalglish to thank for Radrizzani taking an interest in the first place.





Indeed, according to Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, Dalglish saw Radrizzani at a lunch and told him Leeds had great potential as a club .