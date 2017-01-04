Leeds United Secure Andrea Radrizzani Investment, Announcement Imminent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have secured investment from Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani, with an announcement expected imminently.



Radrizzani has been strongly linked with buying into Leeds in recent months and recently admitted he was looking to snap up 50 per cent of the Championship club from owner Massimo Cellino.











It now appears Radrizzani has finalised the details of the deal as, according to Radio Yorkshire, Leeds have secured investment from the Italian.



An announcement is expected to be made by the club imminently, clarifying how many shares Radrizzani has bought and his position at the club.





The Italian had claimed to be looking to buy 50 per cent of Leeds, with an option to then take on the remaining 50 per cent in the summer.

Leeds are currently flying high in the Championship and putting in a tilt for promotion to the Premier League.



And Premier League promotion would make the Yorkshire giants a much more valuable asset.



Whites fans will hope extra cash from Radrizzani can allow Garry Monk to strengthen the squad this month, to give the side's promotion push a further boost.

