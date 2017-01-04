Liverpool Defender Not Panicking Over Chelsea Lead Just Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has insisted his side are still very much in the race for the Premier League title, despite looking at potentially being eight points behind Chelsea by later this evening.



The Reds dropped two points against Sunderland on Monday as the game at the Stadium of Light ended in a 2-2 draw.











Jurgen Klopp’s men led twice during the game but gave away two penalties and eventually had to settle in for a draw, which damaged their title hopes.



Lovren, who provided the assist for Daniel Sturridge’s goal against the Black Cats, is not concerned however as he feels there are still lot of games left for Liverpool to catch the league leaders in the title race.





“There is still half a season to go”, Lovren was quoted as saying by the club website.

“There are so many games in front of us and in front of Chelsea.



“We just have to concentrate on ourselves”, added the centre-back.



Chelsea can move eight points clear of Liverpool by beating Tottenham Hotspur tonight, but Lovren feels the Reds need to learn from their mistakes and look forward and explained: “We will have more ups and downs throughout the season.



“We need to learn from the mistakes we made against Sunderland.”



Liverpool are currently placed second in the Premier League table and will be eyeing staying close to Chelsea by winning their upcoming games.



They have scored more goals than any other club this season and also have the second best goal difference in the league.



Klopp’s men will kick-off their FA Cup campaign against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday and following that they will face Southampton in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

