Massive – Dele Alli Hails Tottenham Hotspur Ending Chelsea’s Winning Run

Dele Alli has hailed a massive win for Tottenham Hotspur after he scored a brace to help his side beat Chelsea 2-0, ending the Blues' 13-match Premier League winning run in the process.
Spurs tried to push Chelsea high up the pitch from the off at White Hart Lane, as the Blues looked to respond by hitting the hosts on the counter attack.
And Chelsea went close early on through Eden Hazard, who got on the end of a good pass from Nemanja Matic, but scuffed his effort wide.
Spurs then had an effort just past the 20-minute mark, with Christian Eriksen hitting a long-range shot which just flew past the corner of the net.
The hosts eventually took the lead, hitting Chelsea with a sucker punch just before half time when Eriksen picked out Alli with a cross and the England international put a powerful header beyond Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Chelsea came out in the second half fired up and went close through a Marcos Alonso shot, while Eden Hazard then missed when picked out by the wing-back minutes later.
The Blues then had a penalty appeal turned down as Victor Moses went down in the box, before Spurs doubled their advantage.
It was the same set-up as the first goal, with Eriksen again picking out Alli, who got between two Chelsea players and steered a header into the net, making it 2-0 with 54 minutes gone.
It ended 2-0 and Alli was delighted with how Spurs stuck to the plan laid out by boss Mauricio Pochettino.
"It was important just to stick to the game plan", he said on Sky Sports.
"It was important to get the win and to stick to the game plan.
"This is a massive game. There is no hiding how big it is for the club and the fans.
"There were a lot of things that went into it today and we fought from the first to the last.
"It seemed like I could only use my head today!
"I didn't get on the ball as much as I would have liked, but it was important for the team I got the goals", Alli added.