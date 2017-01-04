Massive – Dele Alli Hails Tottenham Hotspur Ending Chelsea’s Winning Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Dele Alli has hailed a massive win for Tottenham Hotspur after he scored a brace to help his side beat Chelsea 2-0, ending the Blues' 13-match Premier League winning run in the process.



Spurs tried to push Chelsea high up the pitch from the off at White Hart Lane, as the Blues looked to respond by hitting the hosts on the counter attack.











And Chelsea went close early on through Eden Hazard, who got on the end of a good pass from Nemanja Matic, but scuffed his effort wide.



Spurs then had an effort just past the 20-minute mark, with Christian Eriksen hitting a long-range shot which just flew past the corner of the net.





The hosts eventually took the lead, hitting Chelsea with a sucker punch just before half time when Eriksen picked out Alli with a cross and the England international put a powerful header beyond Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois .