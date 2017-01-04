Official: Andrea Radrizzani Buys 50 Per Cent Of Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have officially confirmed that Andrea Radrizzani's Aser Group has acquired 50 per cent of the club.



Radrizzani has long been linked with investing in the Championship side and recently explained he was looking to secure 50 per cent of the club, with an option to buy the remaining 50 per cent in the summer.











While no announcement has been made on an option for the remaining 50 per cent, Leeds have confirmed that Radrizzani's Aser Group has taken over 50 per cent of the club, leaving current owner Massimo Cellino with the remaining 50 per cent.



Radrizzani says he is delighted to have completed the deal and told the club's official site: "I am delighted and proud to have acquired a 50 per cent stake in such a prestigious football club as Leeds United.





" I am excited by the challenge ahead and I will work alongside Massimo and everybody at the club to make Leeds United as successful as possible", the Italian continued.