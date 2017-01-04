XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/01/2017 - 19:06 GMT

Pedro Rodriguez Plays – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in a Premier League game tonight.

Antonio Conte's men have remarkably won their last 13 consecutive Premier League matches and head into tonight's game sitting five points clear of second placed Liverpool and firmly in charge in the title race.




To record a record breaking 14th consecutive win, the Italian tactician picks a familiar three-man backline with Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz, while Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are the wing-backs. Pedro Rodriguez is named in the team, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard the other two forwards looking to breach the Spurs backline.

On the bench, the Chelsea manager can call for Willian if he needs to shake things up, while Cesc Fabregas is another option. Michy Batshuayi is available as a striking option.

 


Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Substitutes: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi
 