Pedro Rodriguez Plays – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in a Premier League game tonight.



Antonio Conte's men have remarkably won their last 13 consecutive Premier League matches and head into tonight's game sitting five points clear of second placed Liverpool and firmly in charge in the title race.











To record a record breaking 14th consecutive win, the Italian tactician picks a familiar three-man backline with Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz, while Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are the wing-backs. Pedro Rodriguez is named in the team, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard the other two forwards looking to breach the Spurs backline.



On the bench, the Chelsea manager can call for Willian if he needs to shake things up, while Cesc Fabregas is another option. Michy Batshuayi is available as a striking option.



Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard



Substitutes: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

