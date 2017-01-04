Spurs Win Could Deal Chelsea Real Psychological Damage Feels Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ahead of his side’s clash against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has stressed that a win over the Blues could cause their opponents psychological damage, derailing their apparent march to the league title.



Antonio Conte’s men are on a winning streak and have won 13 Premier League games on the trot as they appear unstoppable.











They are on the verge of levelling Arsenal’s record of 14 consecutive wins in the Premier League and setting a new record for consecutive Premier League wins in a single season. but will face a tough test against Mauricio Pochettino’s men this evening.



The two sides met earlier this season and the Blues were able to defeat Spurs 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.





However, Tottenham have won their last four games and have been more aggressive in their approach lately.

Ahead of the London derby, Eriksen, who scored for his side against Chelsea in the reverse fixture, said beating Conte’s men could prove to be vital for other clubs’ morale as well as damaging the Blues.



“The season has a long way to go still and if we can get a win this evening, it would show other teams that Chelsea can be beaten”, Eriksen told the club’s official website.



“It could change their mentality if they were to lose too and it would give us real confidence”, added the 24-year-old.



Eriksen has seven goals and six assists to his name in 25 appearances in all competitions and will be looking to be on target again when they host Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

