06 October 2016

04/01/2017 - 14:14 GMT

Thomas Muller Has Fight On Hands For Starting Spot Feels Bayern Munich Legend

 




Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes it will be hard for Thomas Muller to work his way back into the Bayern Munich starting eleven this term.

Muller was an unused substitute during his side’s 3-0 victory over second placed RB Leipzig last month.




The forward has failed to find his goalscoring touch in the current campaign and has scored just once in 13 Bundesliga appearances.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Matthaus now thinks that Muller will struggle to return to the starting eleven as he does not fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.
 


"It will be really tough for Muller to fight himself back into the starting eleven in the second half of the season", Matthaus wrote in a column for Sport Bild. 

"There is not really a position in Ancelotti's formation that suits him.

"Arjen Robben is a better option on the right wing and Bayern do not really play with a support striker”, added the 55-year-old.

Matthaus said Thiago Alcantara may suit Ancelotti’s formation more and explained: "They are playing an attacking midfielder behind Robert Lewandowski instead and I think Thiago Alcantara is the right man for that role.

“He is much more flexible than Muller."

Muller has made 22 appearances for the Bavarians this season in all competitions and has four goals and eight assists to his name.

Last season the 27-year-old forward scored 32 goals and also had 12 assists to his name in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table and are three points clear of second placed Leipzig.
 