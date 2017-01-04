Too Expensive – French Club Rule Out Swoop For Everton Target Memphis Depay

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has ruled out making a move to sign Memphis Depay, a target for Everton, from Manchester United.
It had been speculated that the Ligue 1 leaders wanted to snap Depay up this summer, teaming the Netherlands international up with Mario Balotelli and further powering their title push.
But the Nice supremo feels a deal to sign Depay would be complicated and out of reach for his side, with the financial figures involved likely to be extremely substantial.
Rivere told RMC: "We've watched him, like many clubs, but it's extremely complicated.
"Depay, it's not hot at all [as a transfer track]", he continued.
"It is an case that is not within our means.
"He was very expensive for Manchester United to buy, they may want to sell him and we cannot match up with that kind of case."
Depay has already been linked with several sides, with a number of Italian clubs keen on the winger, while Everton boss Ronald Koeman has admitted his admiration for his countryman.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has also indicated he will not stand in Depay's way when it comes to an exit, with the Dutchman struggling to play first team football at Old Trafford.