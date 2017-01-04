Too Expensive – French Club Rule Out Swoop For Everton Target Memphis Depay

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has ruled out making a move to sign Memphis Depay, a target for Everton, from Manchester United.



It had been speculated that the Ligue 1 leaders wanted to snap Depay up this summer, teaming the Netherlands international up with Mario Balotelli and further powering their title push.











But the Nice supremo feels a deal to sign Depay would be complicated and out of reach for his side, with the financial figures involved likely to be extremely substantial.



Rivere told RMC: "We've watched him, like many clubs, but it's extremely complicated.





"Depay, it's not hot at all [as a transfer track]", he continued.