West Ham To Return With Fresh Bid For Jermain Defoe

West Ham United are planning to return to Sunderland with an improved offer for striker Jermain Defoe, according to the BBC.



The Hammers are keen to snap up Defoe in the current transfer window and had made a bid of £6m for the 34-year-old marksman.











Sunderland though knocked the proposal back and are keen to keep hold of Defoe, who has been the side's main goal threat in the current campaign.



West Ham however are not ready to let the matter rest and will return with a fresh offer for Defoe, as they seek to tempt the striker back to the club he left in 2004.





The Hammers are determined to sign strikers in the current transfer window as they seek to add teeth to their attacking options.