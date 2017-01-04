XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/01/2017 - 15:14 GMT

West Ham To Return With Fresh Bid For Jermain Defoe

 




West Ham United are planning to return to Sunderland with an improved offer for striker Jermain Defoe, according to the BBC.

The Hammers are keen to snap up Defoe in the current transfer window and had made a bid of £6m for the 34-year-old marksman.




Sunderland though knocked the proposal back and are keen to keep hold of Defoe, who has been the side's main goal threat in the current campaign.

West Ham however are not ready to let the matter rest and will return with a fresh offer for Defoe, as they seek to tempt the striker back to the club he left in 2004.
 


The Hammers are determined to sign strikers in the current transfer window as they seek to add teeth to their attacking options.

West Ham brought in Simone Zaza from Juventus in the summer transfer window, but the Italian has flopped at the London Stadium.

The Hammers also signed Jonathan Calleri and Ashley Fletcher, but neither striker has made an impact yet.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland are willing to allow Defoe to leave as he is viewed as key to their survival hopes.
 