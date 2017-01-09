Absolutely – Rangers Boss Mark Warburton Promises Quickfire Debut For Gers New Boy

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has admitted he will hand Gers new boy Emerson Hyndman his debut for the club in a friendly against RB Leipzig.
The Scottish giants have scooped up the United States international midfielder on loan from Bournemouth for the remainder of the season and Warburton is looking forward to seeing him in action.
He will not have to wait long as he intends to hand Hyndman his unofficial Rangers debut on Sunday when the Gers lock horns with Bundesliga high flyers RB Leipzig in a friendly clash.
Asked on Rangers TV if he will play the American against Leipzig, Warburton replied: "Absolutely, he played an hour in the FA Cup for Bournemouth and travelled up here on Sunday.
"It’s been a whirlwind for him but he’s up, he trained well this morning, he’s in the squad and absolutely he’ll play some part in Leipzig", the Rangers manager added.
Rangers are expected to make further signings in the current transfer window as they look to make sure they can secure second spot in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic.
Hyndman joined Bournemouth in the summer on a four-year contract following the expiry of his deal with Championship side Fulham.
However, he has struggled to command regular first team football at Dean Court, something he will now hope to do at Ibrox.