Absolutely – Rangers Boss Mark Warburton Promises Quickfire Debut For Gers New Boy

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has admitted he will hand Gers new boy Emerson Hyndman his debut for the club in a friendly against RB Leipzig.



The Scottish giants have scooped up the United States international midfielder on loan from Bournemouth for the remainder of the season and Warburton is looking forward to seeing him in action.











He will not have to wait long as he intends to hand Hyndman his unofficial Rangers debut on Sunday when the Gers lock horns with Bundesliga high flyers RB Leipzig in a friendly clash.



Asked on Rangers TV if he will play the American against Leipzig, Warburton replied: "Absolutely, he played an hour in the FA Cup for Bournemouth and travelled up here on Sunday.





"It’s been a whirlwind for him but he’s up, he trained well this morning, he’s in the squad and absolutely he’ll play some part in Leipzig", the Rangers manager added.