Aston Villa Feel No Pressure To Increase Henri Lansbury Bid

Aston Villa believe they do not need to increase a £3m bid for Henri Lansbury as the Nottingham Forest midfielder only wants to go to Villa Park, according to the BBC.



Villa boss Steve Bruce is keen to land the midfielder in this month's transfer window, but so far there has been no fee agreed between the two clubs for the former Arsenal man.











The 26-year-old’s future at the City Ground is uncertain and he has not featured in his side’s last seven games amid claims he is not in the right frame of mind to play.



Lansbury’s contract with his current club will run out this summer and there appears little prospect of him signing an extension at present.





Reportedly, Nottingham Forest have already turned down an initial bid of £2.5m from Aston Villa, but it has been claimed that a bid of £3m from the Villa Park outfit is on the table.

Watford, Celtic and Derby have all been linked with Lansbury, but it is claimed he wants to move to Villa Park.



Lansbury has scored six goals and has three assists to his name in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

