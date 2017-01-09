XRegister
09/01/2017 - 23:53 GMT

Crystal Palace, Sunderland And Swansea In Talks To Sign Mali International

 




FC Porto striker Moussa Marega is the subject of talks held by Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Swansea City, ahead of a potential move in this month's transfer window.

The France-born Mali international hitman is currently on loan at Vitoria Guimaraes from Porto and is attracting attention from several clubs.




According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Swansea have all held talks over signing Marega, who has netted ten goals in 15 matches during his loan spell.

Marega has already been approached by a number of Chinese clubs, but the Mali international does not want to head to China.
 


Indeed, should the 25-year-old leave Portugal this month, he is only prepared to do so for a club in England, Germany or Spain.

He could yet boost interest in his services by shining for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations this month; Marega has been named in the country's squad for the tournament in Gabon.

The striker started his career in France and landed in Portugal in 2015, joining Maritimo.

Porto bought Marega in the 2016 winter transfer window.
 