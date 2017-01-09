XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/01/2017 - 23:11 GMT

I Love Hugo Lloris, This Is Why – Fabien Barthez

 




Former France and Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez has revealed he is a big fan of Tottenham Hotspur custodian Hugo Lloris.

Barthez won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France, while he also won 87 caps for Les Bleus between 1994 and 2006.




Lloris is now the number 1 between the sticks for France, while he is also following in Barthez's footsteps by turning on the style in the Premier League.

The Spurs goalkeeper has not been without his critics throughout his career, but Barthez is not amongst them and explained why he loves Lloris.
 


"For me, every goalkeeper knows how to dive and how to catch a ball", Barthez explained while talking football on SFR Sport.

"Everything is about timing and anticipation.

"Hugo is all about that.

"That is why I love this goalkeeper."

As a debate amongst the panel broke out on whether Lloris is as fully committed going into challenges as Barthez was, the 45-year-old sprung to the Spurs man's defence.

"Hugo never refuses a fight", he said firmly.

Lloris, 30, is just two caps shy of equalling Barthez's 87 cap haul for France.
 