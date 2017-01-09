XRegister
06 October 2016

09/01/2017 - 22:26 GMT

Leeds United Could Be Top Six In Premier League – Steve Claridge

 




Steve Claridge has no doubt that Leeds United could be a top six club in the Premier League, if they can win promotion back to the top flight.

Claridge saw Leeds in action against Cambridge United in the FA Cup on Monday night as Garry Monk's men booked a fourth round spot by beating the League Two side 2-1 at the Abbey Stadium.




Monk's men are challenging for promotion from the Championship this season and Claridge has no doubt of what Leeds are capable of if they can get back up into the Premier League.

"Leeds have the capability to be a top six or seven team in the country", he said on BBC Radio 5 live.
 


"They will get 35,000 every home game if they win promotion to the Premier League", he continued.

"They have the ammunition and the quality to give it a real go."

Leeds recently received new investment as Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani took control of 50 per cent of the club from controversial chairman Massimo Cellino

Monk's men currently sit in fifth spot in the Championship table.

Leeds have not been in the Premier League since being relegated in 2004.
 