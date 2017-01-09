Leeds United Star Urges Whites To Keep Feet On Ground Amid Good Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez has asked Leeds United to keep their feet on the ground and continue fighting as they aim to end the season on a high.



The Whites are on a roll having pushed themselves up to fifth spot in the Championship table after a poor start to the campaign.











The experienced Spaniard, who put pen-to-paper to a six-month long deal with the Peacocks earlier today, making his loan move from Qatari side Al-Arabi permanent, insists that the side should not get carried away by the emotions and must continue working hard in order to make themselves contenders for a place in the Premier League next season.



Hernandez also took time to speak about his role in guiding the young and inexperienced team with all his experience and leading them towards glory.





“This team is very young, I am older and I have a role in the team to set an example to the players and hopefully my experience can help them", Hernandez told his club's official website after signing his contract.

“It has been a good season so far, it will be a good challenge for the next five or six months to fight for the top positions in the table.



“We have a lot of games in front of us, we need to take it game by game and we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves.



“The fans believe in this team and that is important for the confidence of the team, but we need to stay calm as it is still early in the season.”



The former Swansea City man has a clause in his contract which enables the club to extend his contract for 12 more months after the current deal ends at the end of the season.

