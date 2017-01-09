XRegister
06 October 2016

09/01/2017 - 16:35 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Pleased With “Fantastic” Impact Substitutes

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his side’s game against Aston Villa on Sunday was not one of their best matches, but stressed he was happy with how his substitutes performed.

Spurs hosted the Villans for an FA Cup third round tie at White Hart Lane on Sunday and defeated them 2-0 to progress further in the cup.




Pochettino’s men dominated possession throughout the game, but were not able to produce something out of it during the first half.

A better approach in the second half gave Tottenham the lead, when Ben Davies broke the deadlock in the 71st minute and soon after Heung-Min Son sealed the victory with a fine strike.
 


Following the game, Pochettino said it was not his side’s most convincing game, but added that he was satisfied with his substitutes, with Dele Alli, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Josh Onomah all bring brought on.  

“It’s true it wasn’t our best game but it’s always difficult for the players who are not involved regularly, they had the chance to play today, many played 90 minutes and fantastic, I’m pleased with them all”, Pochettino told Spurs TV.

“The players from the bench had a real impact and it’s fantastic to see how they all performed because we’re a team and that’s the most important thing”, added the 44-year-old.

Tottenham have now won their last six games in all competitions and will be aiming to extend their winning run by defeating West Brom on Saturday.
 