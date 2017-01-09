PHOTO: Right Attitude Does That – Leeds United Coach Points To Reason For Win At Cambridge

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United assistant boss Pep Clotet believes his side reaped the dividends of their hard work on preparing set pieces, combined with the right attitude, after they came through an FA Cup tie away at Cambridge United on Monday evening.



The Championship club fell behind in the first half as they started sluggishly and Cambridge took advantage at the Abbey Stadium, sensing a potential upset.











But Leeds fought back in the second half and levelled through a Stuart Dallas header before a corner kick was flicked on by Pontus Jansson and helped into the back of the net by Alex Mowatt to seal a 2-1 win and book a fourth round spot.



Clotet was delighted and took to Twitter to post a photograph of the winning goal, praising the attitude shown by the Whites.



The right ATTITUDE takes you places…



Through to the next round thanks to another set-piece goal and great away support once again. #MOT pic.twitter.com/KFre3El43D — Pep Clotet (@pepclotet) January 9, 2017



He wrote: "The right ATTITUDE takes you places….