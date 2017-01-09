Pontus Jansson Starts – Leeds United Team vs Cambridge United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Cambridge United vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on League Two outfit Cambridge United in an FA Cup tie at the Abbey Stadium this evening.



Cambridge are managed by former Leeds player Shaun Derry, who is now plotting the downfall of his old club and eyeing what would be a famous night for his fourth tier side, if they can take down Garry Monk's men; Leeds are currently flying high in the Championship playoff spots.











Monk led Leeds to the quarter-final stage of the EFL Cup earlier this season and will be looking to have a similarly good run in the FA Cup. To kick off Leeds' campaign, he picks Marco Silvestri between the sticks, while Tyler Denton slots in at right-back. Pontus Jansson partners Liam Cooper in the heart of defence, while loanee Matt Grimes comes in for a midfield start. Kalvin Phillips and Alex Mowatt also play. Up front, Stuart Dallas, Souleymane Doukara and Marcus Antonsson will look to cause damage.



From the bench, Monk has Chris Wood and Kemar Roofe if he needs to chase the game at any point, while Eunan O'Kane is also amongst the substitutes.



Leeds United Team vs Cambridge United



Silvestri, Denton, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Grimes, Phillips, Mowatt, Dallas, Doukara, Antonsson



Substitutes: Green, Bartley, Coyle Vieira, O'Kane, Roofe, Wood

