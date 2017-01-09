Sheffield United Face Wait To Land Manchester United Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





League One leaders Sheffield United are working to secure the signature of Manchester United youngster Joe Riley on a loan deal, but look set to have to wait until later this month to complete the signing.



The Blades are currently placed at the top of the pile in League One and with 56 points from 26 matches are on course to return to the Championship.











20-year-old Riley is seen by Sheffield United as an option to further strengthen their line-up as they head into the business end of the season.



However, a deal is not expected to be finalised until later this month as the Manchester United Under-23 side prepare for their matches against rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, according to the BBC.





The young full-back is a Manchester United academy product and has featured regularly for the club at youth level.

Riley has managed a total of nine appearances in the Premier League 2 this season for Manchester United's Under-23s.



The starlet has also played for the club's first team, with his debut coming against League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, while he also turned out in the Europa League against FC Midtyjlland.

