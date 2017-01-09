XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/01/2017 - 17:14 GMT

Watford Out Of Race For Aston Villa Target Henri Lansbury After Refusing To Meet Wage Demands

 




Watford are out of the race for Aston Villa target Henri Lansbury after they refused to meet his wage demands. 

Lansbury has been tipped to leave Nottingham Forest this month and Aston Villa are hoping to land the midfielder with a £3m bid; Lansbury has not yet signed a new contract at the City Ground.




The 26-year-old’s current contract with Nottingham Forest is set to expire this summer and he has stalled putting pen to paper on a new deal, earning links with Celtic, Derby, Watford and Villa in the process.

Lansbury, who has missed a clutch of recent games for Forest amid claims he is not in the right frame of mind to play, will not be moving to Watford.
 


Indeed, according to the BBC, the Premier League side are not willing to meet the former Arsenal man's salary demands.

Lansbury is claimed to want a move to Villa Park, putting Aston Villa in the driving seat.

The midfielder has been a crucial member of Philippe Montanier’s side this season and has netted six goals in addition to providing three assists for his team-mates in 19 appearances in all competitions.
 