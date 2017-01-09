Yes, Shades Of Gedion Zelalem, Admits Rangers Boss On New Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton admits there are similarities between Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem and the club's new signing, Bournemouth schemer Emerson Hyndman.



Zelalem spent last season on loan at Ibrox from Arsenal and played his part in helping Warburton's side win promotion from the Scottish Championship to the Scottish Premiership, while the Gers also scooped up the Scottish Challenge Cup.











Warburton has just signed another American schemer on loan in the shape of Hyndman, who has linked up with Rangers until the end of the season from Premier League outfit Bournemouth.



And the Rangers boss admits there are similarities between the two in the way they play the game.





"Yes [there are similarities], both are very good ball players, both see the picture early and both have a wonderful array of skills and a silky first touch as well", he told Rangers TV.