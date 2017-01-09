XRegister
09/01/2017 - 23:28 GMT

Yes, Shades Of Gedion Zelalem, Admits Rangers Boss On New Signing

 




Rangers manager Mark Warburton admits there are similarities between Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem and the club's new signing, Bournemouth schemer Emerson Hyndman.

Zelalem spent last season on loan at Ibrox from Arsenal and played his part in helping Warburton's side win promotion from the Scottish Championship to the Scottish Premiership, while the Gers also scooped up the Scottish Challenge Cup.




Warburton has just signed another American schemer on loan in the shape of Hyndman, who has linked up with Rangers until the end of the season from Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

And the Rangers boss admits there are similarities between the two in the way they play the game.
 


"Yes [there are similarities], both are very good ball players, both see the picture early and both have a wonderful array of skills and a silky first touch as well", he told Rangers TV.

"I’m looking forward to seeing Emerson play and he knows the challenge."

Hyndman will make his unofficial Rangers debut on Sunday when the Gers take on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a friendly fixture.

But Warburton says he has warned the Bournemouth midfielder he is not guaranteed playing time at Ibrox and will have to work hard to secure it.

"No one walks in and there are no guarantees ever to anyone about the shirt, but he is hungry to come here and chatting to him last night I’m very pleased with his responses."
 