AC Milan Close Door On Departure For Manchester United and West Ham Linked Star

AC Milan are not in any mood to sell West Ham linked forward M’Baye Niang and are yet to receive any offers for the Frenchman.



The 22-year-old has emerged as a first team player for AC Milan over the last few seasons and is considered as one of the young talents who are vital for the club’s future.











In recent weeks there have been suggestions that a number of Premier League clubs are keeping a close watch on Niang, with Manchester United and West Ham mooted as potential suitors.



The Hammers are said to be considering him as a replacement for Sofiane Feghouli who has been linked with a loan move to Roma in the current transfer window.





However, it has been claimed that an offer is yet to land on AC Milan’s table and according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Niang is considered unsellable by the Rossoneri.

The Frenchman is a key part of Vincenzo Montella’s squad and the Serie A giants are in mood to lose one of their top young talents in the middle of the Italian season.



Therefore, the Rossoneri are expected to reject any offers they receive for Niang in the coming days and are confident of holding on to the player for the time being.



He has a contract until 2019 with AC Milan.

