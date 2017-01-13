Do This And We’ll Get Result At Leeds Says Derby Boss Steve McClaren

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County boss Steve McClaren is confident of his side beating Leeds United at Elland Road this evening, if the pieces of the preparation jigsaw fall into place.



McClaren's first game back in charge of Derby came against Leeds at Pride Park earlier this season and saw the Rams edge out the Whites to claim a 1-0 win.











Now the former England manager is taking his side to Elland Road for a Championship clash this Friday night, looking to make it a league double over Garry Monk's men.



But the way to do that, McClaren feels, is not to focus on the result, but simply to make sure his side are as prepared as possible to meet the threat posed by Leeds.





"It's not the result we're focused on, it's preparation, process, performance", McClaren told Rams TV.