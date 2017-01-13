XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/01/2017 - 16:12 GMT

Do This And We’ll Get Result At Leeds Says Derby Boss Steve McClaren

 




Derby County boss Steve McClaren is confident of his side beating Leeds United at Elland Road this evening, if the pieces of the preparation jigsaw fall into place.

McClaren's first game back in charge of Derby came against Leeds at Pride Park earlier this season and saw the Rams edge out the Whites to claim a 1-0 win.




Now the former England manager is taking his side to Elland Road for a Championship clash this Friday night, looking to make it a league double over Garry Monk's men.

But the way to do that, McClaren feels, is not to focus on the result, but simply to make sure his side are as prepared as possible to meet the threat posed by Leeds.
 


"It's not the result we're focused on, it's preparation, process, performance", McClaren told Rams TV.

"And if we do all that and we're focused and work hard and get the breaks then we've a good chance of getting a result."

If Derby can beat Leeds at Elland Road then they would cut the gap between the two teams to just two points; defeat though would mean the Whites pulling eight clear.

Leeds sit in fifth spot in the Championship standings at present, while Derby are just outside the playoff zone in seventh.
 