06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/01/2017 - 16:26 GMT

Everton Just €2m Off Landing Striking Target

 




Everton are just €2m off meeting Standard Liege's asking price for former Parma striker Ishak Belfodil.

The Belgian giants have been unwilling to sell the 25-year-old in this month's transfer window, but have set a pain threshold over which they will not be able to resist.




According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Standard Liege have set an asking price of €12m for the Algeria international, but Everton have not yet offered more than €10m.

The Premier League club are now just €2m off the sum which would convince Standard Liege to allow Belfodil to leave.
 


Standard Liege are now waiting to see whether Everton will increase their bid for the 25-year-old.

Everton have just scooped up Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United on a deal which could be worth £24m for the Red Devils.

Ronald Koeman is keen for Everton to make further signings as he bids to improve his squad in the current transfer window.

Standard Liege snapped Belfodil up from United Arab Emirates side Baniyas Club in 2016.
 