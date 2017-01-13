Everton Just €2m Off Landing Striking Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are just €2m off meeting Standard Liege's asking price for former Parma striker Ishak Belfodil.



The Belgian giants have been unwilling to sell the 25-year-old in this month's transfer window, but have set a pain threshold over which they will not be able to resist.











According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Standard Liege have set an asking price of €12m for the Algeria international, but Everton have not yet offered more than €10m.



The Premier League club are now just €2m off the sum which would convince Standard Liege to allow Belfodil to leave.





Standard Liege are now waiting to see whether Everton will increase their bid for the 25-year-old.