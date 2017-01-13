Former Manchester United Star Patrice Evra Ponders Pay Cut To Move To Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra is considering a proposal from Crystal Palace which would see him take a pay cut on the amount he currently earns at Juventus.



Evra, who has been linked with returning to Old Trafford this month, is keen to move on from the Italian champions as he seeks regular first team football after falling out of favour in Turin.











The Frenchman is in talks with Crystal Palace, who are pushing hard to take him to Selhurst Park.



However, according to Sky Italia, the Eagles have offered Evra a wage which comes in under that he currently takes home in Italy.





Options to offset it are being considered, with one possibility being for Palace to offer Evra a longer contract which would guarantee the left-back the chance to extend his career at the highest level.