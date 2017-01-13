Frustrated Roma Lay Down Deadline Over West Ham Star Sofiane Feghouli

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are not prepared to wait until after the start of next week to reach an agreement with West Ham United over Sofiane Feghouli.



The Giallorossi want to take the winger on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to keep him permanently if he impresses in the Italian capital.











But despite agreeing a deal with Feghouli's representatives, Roma have not been able to find common ground with West Ham.



And they will not wait too much longer to do so, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.





Following a high level meeting, Roma have decided to work on a deal for Feghouli only until the start of next week. If no agreement can be reached by then, they will move on to other targets.