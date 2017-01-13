XRegister
13/01/2017 - 15:08 GMT

He Can Do It, Just Play Him – Rangers Legend Tells Mark Warburton Goal Answer Staring Him In Face

 




Rangers legend Peter Lovenkrands has dismissed suggestions that the Gers need to go out and sign a 20-goal-a-season striker.

Mark Warburton's men have failed to put together a realistic challenge to champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this season and there has been criticism of the manager's transfer dealings in the summer, along with the amount of money made available by the board.




Warburton lavished £1.8m on signing Joe Garner from Preston North End, while the now departed Joey Barton was handed a contract worth £20,000 per week.

It has been suggested the Gers desperately need a prolific goalscorer, something put to Lovenkrands on Twitter, but the Rangers legend thinks the answer could already be at Ibrox.
 


He wrote: "[Martyn] Waghorn scored 28 goals last season, would have got over 30 if not injured.

"So we know he can do it if he gets played!"

Despite scoring for fun last season in the Scottish Championship, Waghorn has failed to convince Warburton to start him on a regular basis for Rangers in the current campaign.

With the Gers hoping to finish a strong second behind Celtic in the Premiership, it remains to be seen whether Warburton hands Waghorn a chance to shine in the second half of the campaign.
 