He Can Do It, Just Play Him – Rangers Legend Tells Mark Warburton Goal Answer Staring Him In Face

Rangers legend Peter Lovenkrands has dismissed suggestions that the Gers need to go out and sign a 20-goal-a-season striker.



Mark Warburton's men have failed to put together a realistic challenge to champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this season and there has been criticism of the manager's transfer dealings in the summer, along with the amount of money made available by the board.











Warburton lavished £1.8m on signing Joe Garner from Preston North End, while the now departed Joey Barton was handed a contract worth £20,000 per week.



It has been suggested the Gers desperately need a prolific goalscorer, something put to Lovenkrands on Twitter, but the Rangers legend thinks the answer could already be at Ibrox.





He wrote: "[Martyn] Waghorn scored 28 goals last season, would have got over 30 if not injured.