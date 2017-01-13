XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2017 - 15:40 GMT

I’m Calmer Than Jurgen Klopp – Jose Mourinho

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes he is a calmer man than Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

Mourinho produced a tactical masterclass against Liverpool at Anfield earlier in the season when he tied down a rampaging Reds side to a 0-0 draw as Manchester United earned a valuable point.




With nine wins on the trot, Manchester United are expected to be proactive against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday and Mourinho has talked about the similarities and differences between himself and Reds boss Klopp.

The Manchester United manager believes both share the same kind of winning mentality despite being different in their ideas about football, but feels he is a calmer influence on the touchline than Klopp.
 


Mourinho said in a press conference: "I just think we like to win.  

“Everyone has his own personality, style and coaching and leading.

"Probably we have some similarities and other characteristics that make us different.

"He wants to play the game as much as I want, I am not sure if he is so calm as I am.

"It is one more big match."

A tenth win on the trot would help Manchester United to cut down Liverpool’s lead over them to just two points and enhance their reputation as genuine top four contenders and may even get them back in the title race.
 