I’m Calmer Than Jurgen Klopp – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes he is a calmer man than Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.



Mourinho produced a tactical masterclass against Liverpool at Anfield earlier in the season when he tied down a rampaging Reds side to a 0-0 draw as Manchester United earned a valuable point.











With nine wins on the trot, Manchester United are expected to be proactive against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday and Mourinho has talked about the similarities and differences between himself and Reds boss Klopp.



The Manchester United manager believes both share the same kind of winning mentality despite being different in their ideas about football, but feels he is a calmer influence on the touchline than Klopp.





Mourinho said in a press conference: "I just think we like to win.

“Everyone has his own personality, style and coaching and leading.



"Probably we have some similarities and other characteristics that make us different.



"He wants to play the game as much as I want, I am not sure if he is so calm as I am.



"It is one more big match."



A tenth win on the trot would help Manchester United to cut down Liverpool’s lead over them to just two points and enhance their reputation as genuine top four contenders and may even get them back in the title race.

