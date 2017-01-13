Italy International Knocks Back West Ham And Hull City

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia has knocked back offers from West Ham and Hull City in the current winter transfer window.



The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Sampdoria due to a lack of regular football at Inter and has remained a peripheral figure at the club again this term.











The Nerazzurri are ready to offload him in January, but they are finding it hard to find takers for Ranocchia in Italy because of his high wages and it seems the defender has rejected opportunities to move to England too.



According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Inter defender had offers to move to the Premier League with Hull City and West Ham interested, but he rejected the English duo.





It has been suggested that Ranocchia is unwilling to move out of Italy in the current transfer window and is looking for suitable offers to arrive on his table from Serie A clubs.

He is waiting for Bologna to make a concrete bid for him after the club held talks with his representatives over a transfer away from Inter this month.



A former Inter captain, Ranocchia has stacked up 175 appearances for the Nerazzurri and has a contract until 2019 with the club.



He also has 21 international caps to his name for Italy.

